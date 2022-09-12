"I love them" - Beth Phoenix shares backstage picture of WWE legends 

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently took to social media to share a backstage image of her husband Edge and Rey Mysterio.

The Rated R Superstar returned at SummerSlam 2022 to assist Rey and Dominik Mysterio during their tag team match against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. He then teamed up with Rey to defeat the heel group at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, Judgment Day had the last laugh after Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and Edge following the match.

Edge had previously created the faction but was ousted from it following a vicious attack at the hands of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

Taking to Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shared a picture of Rey and Edge backstage before their Clash at the Castle match, in their matching ring gear. Phoenix noted in the caption that she loves them both.

"Love them so much," she said.

Check out the tweet below:

Beth Phoenix last appeared on WWE programming when she emerged from the crowd with a steel chair to even the odds against The Judgment Day and combat the threat of Rhea Ripley.

How did fans react to Beth Phoenix sharing a photo of the two legends

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts with The Glamazon.

One Twitter user wasn't too sad about the recent heel turn. He called Dominik Mysterio a "hindrance" for both men.

Deivi Cisarro 🏴‍☠️ @deivi_cisarro @TheBethPhoenix Those suits look nice. I really think Dominik was just a hindrance for both. @TheBethPhoenix Those suits look nice. I really think Dominik was just a hindrance for both.

Another likened the two to the film Twins, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Another fan shared a picture of Edge's WWE Clash at the Castle entrance. He remarked how "crazy" it was that both men were still wrestling.

Martin Power @Powerphoto87 @TheBethPhoenix I loved their match at Clash At The Castle and teaming up with @reymysterio it's crazy knowing I use to watch them on TV when I was young. @TheBethPhoenix I loved their match at Clash At The Castle and teaming up with @reymysterio it's crazy knowing I use to watch them on TV when I was young. https://t.co/sxg6ipoZFk

One fan called for Edge to hit a Canadian Destroyer on Dominik Mysterio.

Edd @Erc0210 @TheBethPhoenix @WWE Need Edge to do a canadian destroyer on Dominik, spear the hell out of it and then make him tap with a edgecator. That’s what family would do @TheBethPhoenix @WWE Need Edge to do a canadian destroyer on Dominik, spear the hell out of it and then make him tap with a edgecator. That’s what family would do 😂

One fan wanted to see the pair have one last reign with the WWE Tag Team Titles before they eventually call it a day.

Robert Parrilla @RobertWWE4life @TheBethPhoenix They should be A Tag Team once more and go For the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships. @TheBethPhoenix They should be A Tag Team once more and go For the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

Edge is set to take on Dominik Mysterio this Monday on RAW. Though it is a singles match, The Judgment Day will be at ringside for Mysterio. The Hall of Famer will hope to have Rey Mysterio by his side if things get heated.

What did you think of Beth Phoenix's tweet? Would you like to see her face Rhea Ripley? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha