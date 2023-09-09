Beth Phoenix shares cryptic three-word message following Edge's addition to WWE SmackDown

Edge's WWE future is seemingly still up in the air after he shared a video stating that he would be happy if his match against Sheamus in Toronto was his final bout.

WWE could still be pushing for The Rated-R Superstar to make his return to SmackDown. The company unveiled its latest intro for the blue brand, and Edge was a part of it.

It's unclear if Beth Phoenix's message following the show was aimed at his husband being added to the intro, but she simply tweeted, "I want more."

This could mean that she wants more for her husband, or she could simply be pushing herself for an in-ring return. Phoenix has returned several times during Edge's most recent WWE run and hasn't announced a second retirement yet.

Will Edge and Beth Phoenix return to WWE?

As already noted, the future for the two stars remains up in the air. Beth Phoenix's contract situation is unclear, and the two stars have to ensure that they are still able to work their life around their children.

Edge has also stepped into the acting business and has some projects that he is currently working on, which could be why he is embracing this current hiatus. Of course, it's unknown if he will return and have the retirement match that he deserves since he was denied nine years ago due to injuries it the first time around. Currently he seems to be satisfied with his SmackDown match with Sheamus in Toronto.

Phoenix, on the other hand, has many prospects in the Women's Division and could be the one to finally take down Rhea Ripley after the two women feuded earlier this year. Ripley and Phoenix never faced off one-on-one, which is a dream match in its own right.

Do you think Edge and Beth Phoenix are pushing for their final return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

