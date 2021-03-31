Beth Phoenix explains how self-acceptance helped her gain success in WWE

Beth Phoenix had a great career as a professional wrestler and spent the majority of her time in WWE. During her time with the company, Phoenix held both Women's Champion and Divas Champion. The Glamazon recently shared how she reached such a high level of success in WWE.

The Glamazon appeared on the most recent episode of Busted Open and spoke about her upcoming WWE Icons episode. Phoenix revealed that the documentary covers the good, the bad, and the ugly of her life.

When asked to share some exclusive information from the episode, Beth Phoenix talked about the key to her success in WWE. She spoke about how self-acceptance played a huge role.

"I kind of always presented myself like confident in being a big woman and being strong and having these muscles, but that wasn't always the case. It was a huge journey for me of self-acceptance to find out where I fit in the scheme of things."

Lookin forward to chatting w/ one of our favorite announcers in the business. @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/p2wzddSBr1 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 29, 2021

Phoenix revealed that she lacked confidence in the early stages of her career, despite many assuming otherwise.

Beth Phoenix felt she needed to be the next Trish Stratus

Beth Phoenix also discussed what message she hopes to send to people through her Icons episode, and one of them is 'being yourself'.

"I kind of talk about always trying to squash the square pig into the round hole...be the next Trish! be the next Trish!, and years didn't really start moving for me and my success didn't start rolling until I figured out how to be myself and that took many years. That's a journey from childhood. I was really happy to share that and I feel like that really resonated with a lot of folks. The message of trying to be yourself and accepting yourself for who you are."

That was so much fun! Loved getting to work with @TheBethPhoenix!!! https://t.co/lRMcBgcCpt — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 23, 2018

Both women actually worked together on several occasions. In fact, Beth Phoenix's first appearance on WWE's main roster was as Trish Stratus's ally.