Beth Phoenix tweets reassuring four-word message following Edge's dark promo on WWE RAW

Beth Phoenix hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Royal Rumble, but it appears that she has been keeping a close eye on her husband Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar has been delving deeper into this dark character over the past few weeks, with an entrance theme and look change.

Following this week's promo, Phoenix once again took to Twitter where she shared a reassuring message to the WWE Universe to note that "everything will be fine."

Beth Copeland @TheBethPhoenix Everything will be fine Everything will be fine

Edge faces AJ Styles at WrestleMania this weekend in what could easily be a match that steals the show.

Could Beth Phoenix be part of their feud at WWE's WrestleMania event?

Beth Phoenix and Edge have only recently worked together when the duo teamed up to defeat The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble. This was the last time Phoenix was part of a storyline on WWE TV, but the former women's champion has ensured that she has publicly commented on her husband's change of character each week.

There could reach a point in Edge's current transition where Phoenix is called upon since The Rated-R Superstar may fall too deep into his character and his wife could be the only one to bring him back.

It's likely that Phoenix will be added to the storyline at some point down the road, and if he takes the assault too far on AJ Styles this weekend, the Hall of Famer could be called upon in order to speak to Edge's humane side.

The Glamazon was a commentator on NXT before the turn of the year, but the star opted to walk away from her position and has since left the brand. Edge and Beth Phoenix have two daughters together, and it appears that Phoenix is now making the most of her time raising her children.

Edited by Kaushik Das