"Brock Lesnar will break Paul Heyman into a thousand little pieces!"- Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Paul Heyman betrayed Brock Lesnar. You don't do that to a beast like Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman should have thought about this and realized the severe consequences once Lesnar gets him in his grips. Making people suffer physically brings Brock Lesnar much joy. He will relish revenge on his former Advocate.

It was a masterful swerve that took most everyone by surprise. Some called it a "work of genius." Others shook their heads in total disbelief. You don't want to be on the wrong side of Brock Lesnar!

As you all know, by now Heyman is back in the good graces of Roman Reigns and the entire Samoan Dynasty. This after a multi-month facade that saw Heyman, who was Reigns' Special Counsel, rejoin Brock Lesnar when he returned to WWE and further ignite a war between Roman and Lesnar.

Paul Heyman gained the confidence of The Beast Incarnate. They were insperable. You could tell they were having fun doing business together, laughing as Brock destroyed opponent after opponent. It was all wonderful until the Royal Rumble. It was there that Lesnar, with Heyman at ringside cradling the coveted WWE belt, was defending the title against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. It appeared that Lesnar was on his way to victory when the referee was accidentally knocked out. This led to interference by Roman Reigns, who delivered a rocket-like Spear into Lesnar, knocking him senseless. Heyman smiled and gave Roman the WWE title belt. He went on to smash the belt in Lesnar's face. The referee recovered and Lashley took advantage to pin Lesnar.

When Brock came to his senses he saw Paul walking up the aisle with Roman. Brock shot a smirk in their direction that undeniably read, "You'll get yours!" Heyman showed no fear as he had Roman Reigns by his side.

"Paul did the right thing by the Samoan family," noted Roman's cousin, L.A. Smooth. "I warned him last week in Bill Apter's column that he needed to do the right thing. He needed to acknowledge us. He did. We had no idea this was the plan. Paul is back in the good graces of the family. He is part of us again!"

Jerry "The King" Lawler and I spoke a few hours after the incident and he told me:

"It was the ultimate betrayal. I would hate to be in Paul Heyman's shoes! Brock Lesnar is going to break him into a thousand little pieces! He'll look like a jigsaw puzzle. I don't envy him one bit."

Peter Rosenberg is part of the pre-show panel at almost every WWE Premium Live Event. He's a former WWE 24/7 champion and one of New York City's most beloved radio personalities. He has made it clear at times that he is not a "Paul Heyman Guy" but the danger of Heyman being an enemy of Brock Lesnar may have changed his opinion somewhat. Here's what he told me in a chat earlier today:

"I am truly worried for Paul Heyman. He has put himself in harm's way many times before but this betrayal of 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar is a new low. As much as I have disagreed with his actions at times, I am truly concerned for his well-being!"

I thought I would get a point of view of Lesnar's temper from someone who has known him as far back as his tenure in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Al Snow remembers quite a bit about Lesnar and says if Heyman is reading this he should heed these words:

"In my most humble opinion Paul Heyman has made a huge mistake in violating the trust between him and his client Brock Lesnar. I have spent time with Brock Lesnar in both the professional wrestling world in Ohio Valley Wrestling and in the Mixed-Martial Arts (MMA) arena. I was there at Brock's training camp when he prepared for UFC fights. I do not believe that Paul Heyman has seen or experienced the extreme seething anger that lies just beneath the surface of Brock Lesnar."

'We have all caught glimpses of Brock's aptitude for violence in both WWE and UFC. However, with a betrayal such as what Paul Heyman has perpetrated, I do not believe that anyone or anything will restrain Brock from exacting horrible vengeance."

Also Read Article Continues below

Paul Heyman hinted at retirement a short time ago. I think now may be a great time to seriously ponder that again. It would be a better alternative than having Brock Lesnar break him into a thousand pieces!

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Arjun