Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently expressed doubts over the capabilities of the roster since Logan Paul was doing a better job than most wrestlers.

Logan Paul faced Roman Reigns and gave the champion a run for his money at the event. He garnered praise from fans and former superstars for putting on a stellar performance at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that it was a sad state of affairs in WWE since an outsider like Logan Paul had more charisma than most of the roster.

He detailed that the YouTube sensation had just three matches and was still a better worker than most of the full-time guys.

"What came away from that was all the type from Logan Paul. Think about that. How sad is it when a non-wrestler is better than 80 percent of your roster? Something's wrong bro. Something's wrong when a guy that has three matches is better than 80 percent. There's an issue there, bro." [From 12:11 - 12:40]

Logan Paul took some injuries during the match against Roman Reigns

While his efforts were not enough to win the title, The Maverick may have earned the respect of the WWE Universe with his gutsy performance.

After the match, the WWE star took to Twitter to share that he suffered a torn meniscus, a torn MCL, and most probably a torn ACL during the match. However, he showed great character, kept going and finished the match to ensure that the fans got their money's worth.

happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

It will be interesting to see if WWE picks up this storyline at a later time and even manages to get Jake Paul into the scene.

