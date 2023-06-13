"Better than Seth’s title by a mile" - WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley's new Women's World Championship belt

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley was presented with the new Women's World Championship belt. Wrestling fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the new title.

The Eradicator dethroned Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was drafted to the red brand during the WWE Draft, while then RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to the blue brand.

Since the titles were being held by superstars from different brands, Asuka was announced as the new WWE Women's Champion, while Rhea Ripley became the new Women's World Champion on RAW this week. After the new title was unveiled, fans flocked to Twitter to comment on it in a series of tweets.

Rhea Ripley doesn't want The Judgment Day to end

The Judgment Day is the top heel faction on WWE RAW right now, and every member in the group is talented. Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the biggest heels in the entire industry, as he generates a lot of heat from the crowd.

During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg of the Cheap Heat podcast, Rhea Ripley stated that she enjoys being a part of the group, and she doesn't want it to end.

"Yeah, I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time. At the end of the day, yes we are the most random group of people, we have the Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian, but we click so well and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there. (...) So, I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see the Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable."

WWE Money in the Bank is only a few weeks away, and it'll be interesting to see who Rhea Ripley will defend her title against if she's booked to compete at the event.

