"We could really drag it out" - Rhea Ripley reveals what she wants to continue in WWE for a long time

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has found a lot of success on the main roster as of late and she is hoping that continues.

The 26-year-old won the biggest match of her life at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. She defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, and successfully defended the title this past Saturday night against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. The Eradicator and the rest of The Judgment Day have been selected by RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, Rhea Ripley said she enjoys working with The Judgment Day and hopes the group will stick together for as long as possible.

“I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of being at work when the boys are there. I think that we could really drag it out and go for a long, long time. At the end of the day, yes, we are the most random group of people," said Rhea Ripley.

The SmackDown Women's Champion added that the members of the group click so well and she didn't know what to do without them while they were on tour in the U.K.

"But we click so well, and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there, like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren’t there. They were on the U.K. tour and I was like, I don’t know how to act right now. I miss my family, I miss my boys," added Ripley. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley believes The Judgment Day can become unstoppable in WWE

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has already proven her dominance in WWE's women's division but believes that The Judgment Day will only grow stronger as time goes on.

During her conversation with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, the 26-year-old said she wants to see The Judgment Day become unstoppable in the company and for the other members of the group to have gold around their waists as well.

“I really want to see it progress and grow, and if we get new members, we get new members. But I want to see The Judgment Day become this massive faction within WWE that is so unstoppable, and I think that we can really accomplish that. At the end of the day, I want to see my boys with championships while I hold mine," said Ripley. [H/T: WrestleZone]

The SmackDown Women's Champion was confronted by Natalya on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. Only time will tell when the 40-year-old veteran squares off against Rhea Ripley in a match.

