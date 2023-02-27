"Beyond Happy!" - Ric Flair sends heartfelt message on Twitter

Ric Flair recently sent a heartfelt message to his wife on Twitter.

Flair, known by his moniker "The Nature Boy," is an icon in the world of professional wrestling. With his flamboyant personality, flashy attire, and signature "Woo!" catchphrase, Flair became a household name in the 1980s and 90s. He is a 16-time world champion, and his matches against other wrestling legends like Ricky Steamboat and Dusty Rhodes are still talked about today.

Flair's life has been filled with numerous ups and downs. He has been through several marriages and the loss of a son, and he even survived multiple brushes with death to get to where he is today.

While present-day Flair is enjoying a nice, quiet life of retirement, he decided to express his heartfelt gratitude towards his wife, Wendy.

"Beyond Happy! Thank You Wendy FOR EVERYTHING You Do For Me!"

Ric Flair sent a warning to Dominik Mysterio

While Ric Flair is feeling grateful towards his wife, he doesn't seem to have any fond feelings for Dominik Mysterio, who recently interrupted Charlotte Flair's promo.

During their back-and-forth promo on SmackDown, Dominik mentioned that he and Charlotte are generational superstars and didn't hesitate to bring up The Nature Boy, stating that he doesn't think The Queen is good enough.

Charlotte, however, responded by saying that she loves her dad, unlike Dominik. Following the segment, Ric Flair took to Twitter to warn Dominik, declaring that the young Mysterio doesn't want any part of Charlotte.

"Hey, Dominik Mysterio! You Don’t Want Any Part Of The Queen! I Don’t Think So! WOOOOO!" tweeted Flair.

Charlotte Flair is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. This match has been three years in the making after Charlotte defeated her at WrestleMania 36.

