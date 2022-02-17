"Let me show them who I am without a title" - Bianca Belair speaks on the backlash after 26-second loss at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently opened up on her 26-second encounter with Becky Lynch and SummerSlam and the events that transpired after the matchup.

Bianca Belair was the SmackDown Women's Champion heading into SummerSlam set to defend her title against Sasha Banks. However, Becky Lynch returned at the event and upstaged Belair with a Manhandle Slam, abruptly ending a strong title reign for Belair.

The EST of WWE was on the Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week. Bianca spoke about her infamous 26-second match with Becky at SummerSlam.

Here's what Belair had to say:

I feel like I constantly have to check my perspective in WWE and look at the bigger picture. Losing in 26 seconds, I was very nervous afterwards in what was going to come out of it and then just going and seeing all the support afterwords, like let me show them who I am without a title. It showed that I know who I am and I can still be the EST without a title and I still have people behind me. In a way they made me somewhat bigger." (from 16:30 onwards)

John Cena caught up with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam

Belair recalled speaking with the franchise player John Cena her after the match.

"After the match, John Cena came up to me and the words that he said to me just changed my perspective of the bigger picture and really just showcasing who you are without a title and one day, it'll come back around. Maybe or maybe not, but in the end, my perspective too is that I want to make a little something," Belair added.

The EST mentioned that speaking to Cena also shaped her perspective on the business and looking at long-term growth for her character.

