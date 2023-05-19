As the RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair seems unstoppable. However, according to Mia Yim, she almost had an embarrassing botch during SmackDown last week.

Last Friday's SmackDown was not a pleasant show for Belair. She was interrupted by Asuka, who came out to greet her. Before she could do much, the star surprised her by spraying her with the green mist.

Belair was left to writhe in pain, unable to see, while Asuka looked on. Fans interpreted it as a clear heel turn for The Empress, who is currently going after Belair.

However, according to Mia Yim, The EST almost had a more embarrassing botch on the show. During this week's RAW, Bianca Belair wore heels along with her outfit as she went out to the ring. Before Asuka came out, there was a moment when she had to get on the ropes. When she got on there, she took more time than usual, and fans could tell she was having trouble balancing.

According to Mia Yim, Bianca Belair almost fell during that spot. The latter was the one to suggest that she wear heels as well. However, she said it was worth it as Belair looked good, and those pictures would last forever.

"Not me telling @BiancaBelairWWE she can wear heels on the ropes and finding out she almost fell. YOU LOOKED CUTE THOUGH!!! Risky but those pics will last forever! 🥰," Yim wrote.

Thankfully Belair was able to balance properly, and there was no botch.

Freddie Prinze Jr. felt Bianca Belair and IYO SKY "burnt the house down" at WWE Backlash

Belair defended her title against IYO SKY at the Backlash event successfully, but it was not without controversy. A spot was criticized a lot where Belair dropped SKY on her head.

Freddie Prinze Jr., though, only had praise for the two of them.

"Let me tell you right now, they burnt the house down in the very first match. The two women — and the crowd is not equally responsible — but they played a huge part in this match. I didn't think I would love the match as much as I did."

Belair might have her work cut out for her, as Asuka is now coming for the title.

What did you think of Bianca Belair's Backlash match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

