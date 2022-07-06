"There’s boundaries" - Bianca Belair calls upon passionate WWE fans to respect her privacy outside of wrestling 

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently requested that fans consider her and her fellow performers' privacy when the cameras are off.

Last week, the RAW Women's Champion was followed for more than 30 minutes by a car after a WWE live event late at night. The person following her turned out to be a fan who wanted a picture with her. She later took to Instagram to express her concern over the incident.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, The EST of WWE highlighted how she loves passionate responses from her fans. However, she urged her supporters to stay safe and respect certain "boundaries" when interacting with the superstars.

"I mean, I love my fans. I love all the love and all the support that they give me … But when we are outside of the WWE wrestling space, or at night time especially, I know it might seem like it’s fun, all in the name of fun, but there’s boundaries.”

She added:

“And I want you guys to be safe, and I want to be safe at the same time too. So sometimes I am traveling alone, sometimes I am with my husband, sometimes I am with my kids,” she said. “We just have to have boundaries to keep everyone safe." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Bianca is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today and recently defeated Carmella to retain her RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2022.

Angelo Dawkins on his and Bianca Belair's incident with a fan

Last week, the RAW Women's Champion shared details about her scary interaction with a fan after the show finished. Angelo Dawkins, the tag team partner of Bianca Belair's husband Montez Ford, accompanied her during the incident.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez on The Playmakers podcast, Dawkins recapped what went down when a fan followed them after the show.

"It's just like we were at a red light, you've got to be careful man, like you down' how traffic, like people in traffic can be. Don't run up to the car; especially late at night too, we had already been on the road for a couple of minutes, too. It wasn't even like five minutes... it was like 25-30 minutes. We were already on the road so, it was like. 'Yo did they follow us all the way out here just to do that?'" (H/T to BodySlam.net)

Despite being renowned public figures, Bianca Belair and her fellow performers deserve the same privacy that everyone else is entitled to in their lives.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far