"Scared the sh*t out of us" - Bianca Belair opens up about scary recent fan incident

Bianca Belair wants the WWE Universe to understand that there are boundaries when it comes to interacting with your favorite WWE Superstar.

Fans love meeting their favorite WWE Superstars but there needs to be limits when it comes to the lengths one will take to meet one of them away from the venue.

The RAW Women's Champion spoke on a recent incident that occurred following a WWE Live Event on her Instagram Stories that legitimately scared her.

“We drove 20 minutes from the venue, sitting at a red light… a fan just ran up to the window, tapped on the window trying to take a picture. Scared the sh*t out of us… I love my fans, but Do NOT FOLLOW me from the venue. DO NOT RUN UP to my car window while I’m sitting at red light at 11pm tapping on the window. It’s not safe for me. It’s not safe for you. I try my best to stay around and sign as many autographs and take as many photos as I can… It may seem harmless and all in fun to you, but that wasn’t right or fair. I was legit scared. BOUNDARIES.” Bianca Belair posted on her Instagram Stories.

Stop making wrestlers feel uncomfortable. They aren't your play things, they are real people.

Bianca Belair loves her fans in the WWE Universe

While it's perfectly understandable for the RAW Women's Champion to ask the WWE Universe to understand certain boundaries, there's no doubt that she loves her fanbase.

Belair recently shared a photo on social media of two young fans dressed up as herself and Becky Lynch, and it's evidently clear that these two touched the heart of The EST. Tweeting out:

"Changing the game and future one little person at a time. The WHY! It's bigger than us! TONIGHT: #WWEHidalgo," Bianca Belair said in a tweet.

"Changing the game and future one little person at a time. The WHY! It's bigger than us! TONIGHT: #WWEHidalgo," Bianca Belair said in a tweet.

Belair is currently scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship this Saturday at WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event against Carmella. She was originally scheduled to face Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, but she isn't medically cleared to compete.

