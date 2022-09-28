Bianca Belair and Bayley set to make history at WWE Extreme Rules 

Bianca Belair and Bayley are slated to collide at WWE Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship, thanks to the match stipulation.

After an announcement on the red brand this week, the coveted title will now be defended in a Ladder match, which means the bout can only be won by climbing the ladder and retrieving the belt. This will be the first ever one-on-one Women's Ladder Match on the main roster.

Bianca Belair and Bayley will once again be a part of history.

Bayley sends a message to Bianca Belair ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

The Role Model and The EST of WWE were supposed to collide at Money in the Bank last year for the SmackDown Women's Title before the former got injured and was out of action for a year.

She made a surprise return at SummerSlam 2022 following Belair's successful title defense against Becky Lynch. At WWE Clash at the Castle, she pinned the RAW Women's Champion in a tag team bout, giving the latter her first pinfall loss in over 300 days.

The Role Model was the one who chose the stipulation for Extreme Rules. Bayley recently sent a message to The EST of WWE, informing her that she has studied some of the most classic ladder matches in history.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 🪜🪜🪜 I’m a menace!!!!!!!! I’ve been manifesting, visualizing, and obsessing over ladder matches since my Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian days. Bianca can’t even begin to comprehend what that means, but she’s really done for this time. 🪜🪜🪜 #ExtremeRules 🪜🪜🪜 I’m a menace!!!!!!!! I’ve been manifesting, visualizing, and obsessing over ladder matches since my Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian days. Bianca can’t even begin to comprehend what that means, but she’s really done for this time. 🪜🪜🪜#ExtremeRules https://t.co/R44g9XPIlW

Bayley is the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE. It remains to be seen if she has what it takes to dethrone Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

