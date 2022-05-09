Bianca Belair blasts WWE Superstar for questioning her work ethic

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took a shot at Bianca Belair for not defending her title at WrestleMania Backlash, and the champion responded.

The recently concluded show did not feature a RAW Women's Championship match. Earlier today, Big Time Becks took to Twitter to remind everyone that she always put her championship on the line at every premium live event during her reign.

Belair didn't take a lot of time to respond and came out with all the guns blazing. The reigning RAW Women's Champion reminded Becky Lynch about how she handed over her title in 2020.

Bianca Belair also quoted the results of their last title match to warn Big Time Becks against coming after her work ethic before conveying Mother's Day wishes.

"Coming from the woman who literally HANDED her title over and lost it the last time she defended it… Girl, GTH Don’t ever come for my work ethic and/or credibility… cause you tried it! And oh yeah, Happy Mother Days," said the champion.

The EST of WWE challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania last month and reclaimed the gold following an impressive performance.

Biggest threat to Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

WWE official Sonya Deville recently took an interest in the RAW Women's Championship. She targeted Bianca Belair on the Red brand and booked herself in a title match.

Deville abused her authority to bend the rules multiple times during the bout but could not ethrone the EST of WWE. The latter successfully defended her championship, but her feud with Deville might still continue.

We recently saw Adam Pearce strip Deville of all her powers before she competed in a six-woman tag team match on RAW's final show before WrestleMania Backlash.

Becky Lynch and Asuka are currently busy with their feud, so the creative team might bring in Rhea Ripley as Belair's next challenger. The Nightmare recently joined Edge's The Judgment and could use the stable's influence in the women's division.

What are your thoughts on Bianca's current reign as champion? Sound off in the comments below.

