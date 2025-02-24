Bianca Belair breaks character to send out an urgent personal appeal to fans

Bianca Belair has sent out an urgent appeal to fans about something dangerous. She broke her usual WWE character to talk to her fans about something personal.

Belair sent out an urgent appeal on her X account, as well as Instagram, warning all her fans. She said that her parents didn't have any social media accounts at all, on any platform. She went on to say that if any account was claiming to be her parents and DMing, commenting, or reaching out to any fan, then it was a fake account. She appealed to them to be safe out there.

"My parents do NOT have ANY social media accounts on ANY platform! If accounts are commenting, dming, or reaching out to you it is a FAKE account. Be safe out there!" Bianca wrote.

The WWE champion went on to post a screenshot of an account that was claiming to be her mother on Instagram.

Belair pointed out the account was not that of her mother's (Credit: Bianca Belair's IG)

Why Bianca Belair and other WWE stars have to send out such warnings to fans

Over the past several years, quite a few scam accounts have come out, pretending to be WWE stars, wrestlers in general, or someone related to them. This leads to them talking to fans who may fall for it, believing they are talking to the wrestler or someone representing them. This is often followed by them asking for monetary help from the fan for whatever reason.

WWE stars and other wrestlers naturally can't combat this other than by warning fans to be more aware and letting them know that their official handles on social media were the only accounts they had. Alexa Bliss and others have done so in the past to counter this, and now it appears Bianca Belair is having to do it, too, with scammers pretending to be her parents.

