Alexa Bliss responds to WWE fan who claimed she was scamming her

Alexa Bliss has issued a public response to a fan who claims the WWE Superstar scammed them.

It's well-documented how wrestling fans are often targeted by scammers online. The usual trap involves people posing as wrestlers for various odd reasons, but usually, they take it further and commit a crime. A man tweeted today to claim Bliss's alleged business manager sent him a $6,700 check, but it was declared fake by his bank and the two companies listed. He seemingly lashed out and accused Bliss' camp of fraud.

WWE's Five Feet Of Fury took to X today to respond to the fan duped by impostors. The 32-year-old superstar reiterated that the man was not communicating with the real Alexa Bliss.

"Sir someone is scamming you. We don’t know each other. please stop communication with whoever’s pretending to be me. I’m sorry this is happening to you. Again you have not been speaking to me. Stay safe," she wrote.

The man noted on his X profile that he is 75 years old and partially blind. His exchange with Bliss led to numerous replies from other wrestling fans, and he has continued to go back and forth with them throughout the day.

Is Alexa Bliss returning to WWE soon?

A WWE return for Alexa Bliss is once again rumored now that we're getting close to the 2024 Royal Rumble. The nine-time champion recently welcomed her first child, so it's likely that she will be away for a bit longer.

Bliss has been away since losing to then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. She spoke with The Messenger earlier this year and commented on her absence.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," she said.

Bliss added:

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope. I'm going to get to working out, and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."

Bliss was recently spotted out for the first time since she and Ryan Cabrera welcomed their daughter.

Have you been the victim of an impostor wrestler on social media? What is your prediction for Alexa Bliss' return? Sound off in the comments below!