[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss spotted for the first time after the birth of her daughter

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently made her first public appearance following the birth of her daughter.

Bliss has been away from in-ring action for almost a year at this point. She announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera. On November 27, 2023, Bliss and Cabrera welcomed their daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera recently attended a basketball game in what was Bliss' first public appearance following the birth of her baby. Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: Watch: Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) breaks his chair at Alexa Bliss' wedding

Alexa Bliss will take her merry time before making an in-ring return

Little Miss Bliss is in no hurry to return to the squared circle following her pregnancy. Earlier this year, the WWE Superstar told The Messenger that she wasn't rushing a return to the ring.

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope. I'm going to get to working out, and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work," Bliss said.

Expand Tweet

Bliss is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. She made her main roster debut in 2016, following a brief stint in NXT. She quickly rose through the ranks on the main roster, and won five singles women's titles in a span of two years.

Bliss lost the RAW women's title to Ronda Rousey at the 2018 edition of WWE SummerSlam. Since then, she hasn't won a major singles women's title in the promotion. Bliss would love to make a big return to WWE soon and win the women's title once again.

Do you miss Alexa on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.