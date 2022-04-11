Watch: Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) breaks his chair at Alexa Bliss' wedding

Braun Strowman was involved in an awkward yet hilarious incident at Alexa Bliss' wedding.

Bliss and Ryan Cabrera have finally tied the knot! The lovebirds had a fairytale wedding with several WWE Superstars being in attendance. One of the attendees was Alexa Bliss' close friend Braun Strowman. He attended the wedding with current WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez.

At one point during the wedding, Strowman attempted to sit on a small chair. Moments later, the chair broke with a loud 'crack'. The amusing clip was shared by Mojo Rawley on his official Instagram handle. Check it out below:

Check out the results from the latest episode of SmackDown here.

Braun Strowman has broken his fair share of stuff back during his WWE run

The Monster Among Men was quite an intimidating figure when he was a mainstay on WWE TV. He broke and destroyed a bunch of stuff back then, including a production truck and Vince McMahon's limo.

Strowman was let go by WWE last year. He was involved in the WWE title picture mere days before his surprise release from the company.

At WrestleMania Backlash 2021, Bobby Lashley retained his WWE title by pinning Strowman in a Triple Threat match, which also involved Drew McIntyre. The former Universal Champion later opened up about his release:

"I'm not looking for a full-time signing. I'm looking to enjoy some of my time. I love the art of professional wrestling and eight years with WWE was very time-consuming. I was very, very blessed with the opportunities that I had. I got to see the world and all these things," Scherr said.

Strowman is currently focusing on Control Your Narrative, a promotion that he started with his best friend EC3 earlier this year. CYN has already signed a bunch of well-known names from the industry. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Strowman's promotion.

Share your reaction to Strowman's hilarious incident at Alexa Bliss' wedding! What's your favorite Braun Strowman moment from his time with WWE?

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das