Former WWE star Braun Strowman talks about his next move in wrestling

Former WWE star Braun Strowman was released from the company in June 2021. He recently discussed his thought process going forward.

Since his WWE release, the former Universal Champ has had only two matches in the indie circuit. Going by his real name Adam Scherr, he defeated EC3 at Free The Narrative 2: The Monsters In Us All. He then teamed up with the latter to defeat Jake Something and Rohit Raju at the GLCW Blizzard Brawl.

Since he is yet to sign a deal with any major promotions, Strowman recently spoke to CBS Sports about his next move in the business.

"I'm not looking for a full-time signing. I'm looking to enjoy some of my time. I love the art of professional wrestling and eight years with WWE was very time-consuming. I was very, very blessed with the opportunities that I had. I got to see the world and all these things," Scherr said.

Due to wrestling nonstop for eight years, Scherr revealed that he isn't exactly rushing to get back into the ring. He's taking time off to heal mentally and physically, but he isn't sitting on his couch.

The former Universal Champion revealed that he's competing in an event in Qatar alongside two other former WWE stars, Karrion Kross and EC3. He'll also do more work with the latter's 'Free the Narrative' campaign.

Fans had hoped to see the big man in either AEW or IMPACT, but Scherr has taken things slowly regarding a return to the ring.

Scherr's release from WWE was a blessing in disguise

Along with his next move in the industry, Scherr spoke about how his surprise release actually came at a good time. The former Universal Champion really needed some time to focus on his personal life.

"It's been nice having these last six months to take a step back and breathe for a second. I forgot about all these little things in life that mean so much. Time flies by and you forget about it. You don't get a chance to do it. So I'm catching up on spending time with my family and loved ones. Working on my mental health and my physical health. Working on the tolls of eight years of being a WWE Superstar," Scherr said.

With so much of an onus put on mental health during the global pandemic, Scherr hopes to transform his struggles into a way to help others.

Lance Allan @lanceallan A big man with a big heart. How @Adamscherr99 overcame mental health issues and bullying. Now he wants to help others change their narrative with the Diskuss app: tmj4.com/news/local-new… A big man with a big heart. How @Adamscherr99 overcame mental health issues and bullying. Now he wants to help others change their narrative with the Diskuss app: tmj4.com/news/local-new…

For fans clamoring to see the former Monster Among Men in the AEW or IMPACT ring, they'll have to keep waiting. When he does return, however, expect it to be in a monstrous fashion.

