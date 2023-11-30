"Just like that, my Royal Rumble pick had changed" - WWE fans react to Alexa Bliss welcoming her first baby

The pro wrestling world is sending congratulatory messages to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

The celebrity couple became engaged on November 14th, 2020, which was just over one year after they met in person for the first time. They then tied the knot on April 9th, 2022, at a "non-traditional" rockstar-themed wedding in Palm Desert, California. Bliss announced this past May that she and Cabrera were expecting their first child in December of this year.

Baby Cabrera arrived a bit early as the 32-year-old wrestler and the 41-year-old musician took to Instagram today to announce that their daughter had arrived. Hendrix Rouge Cabrera was born on Monday, November 27th, weighing in at 6 pounds and 9 ounces, with a length of 21 inches. The baby announcement included Jimi Hendrix's "Foxy Lady" song and a WWE-style ring announcement, as the dad presented his baby girl to the world.

Wrestling fans have sent numerous messages of support to the former RAW Women's Champion and the platinum-selling musician. Check out some of the reactions below:

It remains to be seen when Bliss will return to WWE action, but as you can see in some of the fan reactions, there is already speculation among the fans that she will be in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. WWE's Five Feet of Fury has not wrestled since losing to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble this past January.

Alexa Bliss pays tribute to late WWE Superstar with daughter's name?

Alexa Bliss is now the mother to a daughter named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. She previously seemed to confirm fan speculation on the "Rouge" middle name being a tribute to her friend and late colleague - Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda.

Wyatt, who worked closely with Bliss in WWE, unexpectedly passed away on August 24th at the age of 36. A few weeks later, the 2018 Women's Money in the Bank winner took to X to reveal her daughter's name. She explained that the first name is a tribute to legendary singer Jimi Hendrix, and said they went with the middle name "for a few personal reasons" related to the color red that she did not specify.

Little Miss Bliss later liked fan tweets asking if the "Rouge" name was a tribute to The Eater of Worlds, which seemingly confirmed the speculation.

Bliss and Wyatt became close friends while working on their popular WWE storyline together. The company reportedly had big plans for the group before Bliss had to take time away for her pregnancy. She issued several tributes to the future Hall of Famer following his death, seen here and here.

When do you think Alexa Bliss will return to action? Where does she rank on your list of all-time great women's wrestlers? Sound off in the comments section below!

