Woman believed she was in a relationship with top WWE Superstar; scammed out of $275

A woman from the Philippines has seemingly been the victim of a massive scam in which someone claiming to be WWE Superstar Roman Reigns duped her out of money.

Over the years, countless cases have emerged where catfishers impersonate celebrities and con naive people out of their hard-earned cash. These scammers have also targeted pro-wrestling fans in the past.

A woman from the Philippines recently complained about a courier service withholding a package that was sent to her by her ''boyfriend'' Roman Reigns. The woman claimed that the WWE Superstar sent her a package consisting of US$20,000 along with other goods. She added that she came into contact with Reigns after her cousin forwarded her number to him:

"I am complaining about them because they are holding my package. It contains an invitation letter, SIM card from the [United States], a VIP I.D. card and money amounting to US$20,000 in cash. They are asking me money, P15,000 [since the package was expensive]. I sent it through GCash. Up to this day, they haven't delivered it. It was sent to me by my boyfriend from Florida, US. I came to know him after [my cousin] forwarded my number to him," said Mayam-O.

She then urged the delivery service company to send the package as her 'boyfriend' worked hard for it to be sent to her:

"Curier Eagle Delivery Services, I hope that you be honest and deliver my package. My boyfriend [Roman Reigns] worked hard for that to have it delivered to me. The P15,000 I sent you, I worked hard for that," she said. [H/T Philstar]

You can check out her comments starting at the 51:45 mark:

A scam victim once attacked current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins on live TV

On an episode of RAW in late 2021, an unruly fan attacked Seth Rollins on the entrance ramp. The fan was quickly taken down by security before the situation worsened.

The fan later revealed that he had come into contact with Rollins via WhatsApp and that the WWE Superstar had asked him to send gift cards. The gullible fan sent gift cards to the impersonator, who then sent a cheque to him. He wasn't happy when the cheque 'sent by Rollins' bounced.

Sportskeeda urges the fans to never fall for such scams and always check the blue checkmark on a wrestler's profile to make sure that they are not impersonators.

