Bianca Belair breaks silence after incredible win at WWE Backlash sets massive modern day record

Bianca Belair broke her silence after her incredible win at WWE Backlash where she tied Becky Lynch as the longest-reigning Women's Champion of the modern era.

Tonight on Backlash, Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY in the opening match. Both women put on an incredible showing. Despite Damage CTRL's involvement in the match, Belair managed to retain her title against IYO SKY.

This win also meant that Belair will now go on to break Becky Lynch's record as the longest-reigning Women's Champion of the modern era.

Following the match, Belair took to Twitter to praise her challenger but also remind everyone that she will become the longest-reigning Women's Champion of the modern era.

"Tonight, I faced one of the best of the best @Iyo_SkyWWE!!! Whew! Tonight, I tied @BeckyLynchWWE’s record for longest title reign… 398 DAYS! And Tomorrow, I will become the longest Reigning Women’s Champion of the modern era!"

Bianca Belair is jealous of Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair is doing some amazing things as RAW Women's Champion. Her counterpart Rhea Ripley has also been having an incredible time that has left the EST of WWE feeling a little jealous.

In a recent conversation with Ring The Belle, Belair praised Ripley but also admitted that she was jealous of her because the latter got to work with her dream opponent, Beth Phoenix.

"Rhea's had a great year. She doing a lot of amazing, great things. I'm just like, 'I wanted that.' Beth is amazing, she's great. Whenever I came into WWE, my answer was always dream match with a legend was Beth Phoenix. I'm excited for Rhea, she's doing amazing things, and I'm excited for her WrestleMania match. But I was a little jealous when she got to wrestle Beth Phoenix." [3:00 - 3:25]

Now that Belair has gotten past IYO SKY, it will be interesting to see who will be her next challenger.

