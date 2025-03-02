Bianca Belair breaks silence on Jade Cargill attacking Naomi at Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair had one hell of a night at Elimination Chamber, starting with Jade Cargill's return to WWE. The Storm appeared at the start of the women's Chamber match and assaulted Naomi.

The attack was so brutal that she had to be removed from the bout. But more importantly, this means that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was the one who attacked Cargill all along. Belair was forced to watch as her two friends fell out before getting zero time to process what just happened.

The EST of WWE ended up winning the Elimination Chamber Match and will face the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41. However, Bianca Belair has not removed herself from the situation involving Naomi and Jade Cargill. Amid her celebrations, she took to X/Twitter to confirm that she still needs answers:

"I still need answers….," tweeted Belair.

The WWE Universe needs answers, too. Belair is seemingly innocent and had no knowledge that Naomi attacked Cargill. It remains to be seen what's next in this storyline and what The EST will do following Elimination Chamber.

However, as we know, she won't be involved with either of them at WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair will face Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, or possibly both in a triple threat match. Meanwhile, expect Jade Cargill to face Naomi in a grudge match at The Show of Shows.

