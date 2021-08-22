Bianca Belair breaks silence on 27-second loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

While fans celebrated Becky Lynch's unforeseen return at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair sadly had to take a crushing loss as she dropped the SmackDown Women's title in a 27-second squash match.

The former champion spoke to Denise Salcedo on the red carpet of SummerSlam's after-party event and shared her initial reactions to the SummerSlam loss.

Belair revealed she was excited to see Becky Lynch return at SummerSlam, but admitted her loss to "The Man" made it a bittersweet moment.

While the EST of WWE was admittedly shell-shocked after what happened at SummerSlam, she vowed to regain the SmackDown women's title from Becky Lynch.

Bianca Belair gave the Irish superstar a lot of respect during the chat with Denise Salcedo by stating that "The Man" was a legend in the making.

"Right now, I'm just trying to collect my thoughts," revealed Bianca Belair. "Everything happened too quickly. I was ready to fight Sasha Banks, and Becky came out, which was an amazing moment. I'm happy to be a part of that, but I lost my title, and right now, I'm just emotional. I feel defeated. It was bittersweet, Becky Lynch, what she has accomplished inside and outside the ring. She is a legend in the making."

I call myself the EST of WWE for a reason: Bianca Belair focussed on regaining lost title from Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair recalled the pop that Becky Lynch received from fans when her entrance music hit inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The former NXT star quickly realized that the returning Lynch was coming for the SD women's belt.

Bianca Belair ended her statement by sending a message to the new champion and declaring that she would fight her way back to the top of WWE's women's division.

"You can hear the pop from the crowd. It's nothing like you've ever felt before. So, to be in the ring and feel all of that was amazing, but at the same time, I was the SmackDown Women's Champion, and I know she was coming for my title. I can't help but be a little sad about the situation and just ready to get in there and get my rematch because I deserve a rematch," added Belair.

"You know, just hearing Becky Lynch's name and the SmackDown Women's champion in the same sentence makes me a little hyped up right now. I'm swaying back and forth; It makes me feel a certain way. I want my rematch. I'm going to go all in. I'm going to fight. I call myself the EST of WWE for a reason," she added.

Interestingly, Bianca Belair didn't address Becky Lynch's cheap shot at SummerSlam, with the critical moment expected to lead to a rematch.

WWE has not released an announcement in the aftermath of Lynch's victory, and all eyes will be on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Arvind Sriram