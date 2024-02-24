Bianca Belair breaks silence after a major loss at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 was the final stop before WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, Bianca Belair was unable to punch her ticket for the biggest event of the year and broke silence following her performance in Perth.

Bianca Belair was one of the favorites heading into the Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine Rhea Ripley's next opponent for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, The EST of WWE was unable to secure the win and punch her ticket.

In the final moments of the match, Liv Morgan rolled Belair up and eliminated her moments before Becky Lynch won the match. After the event, Bianca Belair broke silence on X (Twitter) by tweeting a broken-heart emoji expressing her feelings following her loss in Perth.

Expand Tweet

The EST of WWE will have more to say in the coming days when she regroups and refocuses on Friday Night SmackDown.

Bianca Belair praises former WWE champion

WWE's developmental brand has recently been responsible for creating credible stars of tomorrow for the promotion, mainly the main roster. Several notable names have received their start on NXT before making a name in the promotion.

Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair spoke about Tiffany Stratton's run as a champion on the developmental brand and her rise to the top in the promotion over the past few months:

"I was very impressed with her, like how quickly she became a champion in such a short amount of time. I don't think people realize how impressive that is to, you know, maybe be there a year and some change and you're champion? You're being thrown into that, and she did so well in that role. I think she's a star now and she's going to be a star in the future."

Tiffany Stratton had an excellent showcase during the Women's Elimination Chamber match before she was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

What do you think Bianca Belair will do next heading into WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.