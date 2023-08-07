Bianca Belair breaks silence after winning and losing the Women's Championship on the same night at SummerSlam

Bianca Belair broke her silence after she won and lost the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam concluded last night, and what a show it was. One of the most talked about matches of the night was the highly anticipated WWE Women's Championship clash between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

As expected, the three women put on a stellar contest that had the fans on their feet. It was one of the best matches of the night. Belair emerged victorious by rolling up Asuka for the pinfall. However, her celebration was short-lived as IYO SKY and Bayley came out to the ring.

They ambushed Belair, and IYO cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. One moonsault later, SKY was the new WWE Women's Champion. Following the match, Belair has finally taken to social media to post a picture of herself with the WWE Women's Championship that was captured just before Damage CTRL came out to ruin her victory.

"#SummerSlam #ESTofWWE," wrote Belair.

Bianca Belair was the first to talk to Cody Rhodes after his return to WWE

Cody Rhodes made his surprising return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. The two men put on a stellar performance, with Cody emerging victorious. Since then, Cody's stock has been on a meteoric rise, and he is now one of the top performers in the company.

Cody Rhodes spoke about his return at the WWE SummerSlam press conference and said that Bianca Belair was the first person on the roster that he spoke to after making his return.

"That moment happened under the WrestleMania stage in Dallas. I feel like I'll forever have this moment with her [Bianca Belair] because she was the first person on the roster that I communicated with. Everybody else I'd see when I came back through the curtain for the first time, then at the following TVs. That was the first person, and it was the perfect individual for me because I think I wanted to bring my standard, and I like to consider myself the very best. I genuinely do, because I think of it as a positive, that's what motivates me." [15:53 - 16:29]

Although IYO SKY is the new champion, she will already find herself busy fending off opponents from all sides since Asuka, Belair, and Charlotte Flair will all want a rematch.

