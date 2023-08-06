Cody Rhodes left stunned after "special" backstage meeting: "I feel like I'll forever have this moment with her"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently detailed his special backstage meeting with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

The recently concluded SummerSlam event showcased some of the best matches of the year. One among them was Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, where The Beast dominated his opponent with some brutal offense. However, The American Nightmare showcased impressive resilience, earning Lesnar's respect and a massive victory.

After the event, WWE held a press conference in which Cody Rhodes was asked about a moment he shared with Bianca Belair backstage at WrestleMania 38. The RAW Superstar said that Belair was the first person from the roster he communicated with following his comeback. The American Nightmare further detailed how The EST was the perfect individual for the uplifting chat.

"That moment happened under the WrestleMania stage in Dallas. I feel like I'll forever have this moment with her because she was the first person on the roster that I communicated with. Everybody else I'd see when I came back through the curtain for the first time, then at the following TVs. That was the first person, and it was the perfect individual for me because I think I wanted to bring my standard, and I like to consider myself the very best, I genuinely do because I think of it as a positive, that's what motivates me." [15:53 - 16:29]

Cody Rhodes also highlighted Belair's remarkable work in the women's division and her kind backstage gesture at last year's 'Mania.

"Meeting someone who's the best and who has upheld the standard, and this is her house. It was important to offer up that respect and not just as a peer but as a thank you for letting me come here. This locker room did not have to accept me. I'm shocked they did! They took me in open arms, and that's just something (...) I was glad I got that endorsement from her, and I was happy to meet her. It was a special moment." [16:30 - 16:58]

You can check out the interview below:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes said that Brock Lesnar's run has been surprising for him

In the same interview, Rhodes said that Brock Lesnar's recent run had surprised him. He also appreciated The Beast's gesture at the end of their SummerSlam bout.

"I don't think it's dawned on me what a moment like that means. His run since I came back to WWE has been consistently surprising to me in every way. That's why I'm so touched by it all. It's real, it's as real as it gets in this world. That will be something that I look at and have a deep, deep appreciation [for]. The guy also hawked a loogie on me in the middle of the match. He has given me German Suplexes, F5s, [and] F5s through tables, absolutely eviscerated me on many levels. Somehow, someway, I felt like there was maybe this bond by battle in that final moment."

Fans want Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship soon. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the superstar's future.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

