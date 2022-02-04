"Toss-up between Bianca Belair & Britt Baker" – WWE Hall of Famer reveals his pick for female wrestler of the year (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts on former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Diamond Dallas Page is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and among other categories, he also picked the female wrestler of the year.

The nominees for this category were:

Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch

Dr. Britt Baker

Mickie James

Sasha Banks

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, DDP heaped praise on The EST of WWE for her athleticism. However, he picked AEW's Dr. Britt Baker as the female wrestler of the year:

"That's really tough because some of the girls who have been up there the whole time and Becky even coming back, of course. But I look at Bianca and when I first met her down in NXT, because I was taking all the boys and the girls through DDP Yoga and I watched her in the ring and saw her athletic prowess. I was like, wow, she's something really special. For me, it's a toss-up between her and Britt Baker," DDP said. (20:03-20:39)

You can check out DDP's other picks below:

AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker is DDP's pick for 'Female Wrestler of the Year.' What's yours? Vote here!

Bianca Belair had a phenomenal year in 2021

Bianca Belair kicked off 2021 in an emphatic manner, outlasting 29 other women and winning the Royal Rumble. She went on to defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One.

The EST of WWE won the ESPY Award along with The Boss for Best WWE Moment of the Year for their incredible WrestleMania performance. Belair held the SmackDown Women's Championship for 133 days before dropping it to a returning Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021.

Lynch has been a thorn in Belair's side ever since, costing her a #1 contender's triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship. It'd be interesting to see if she gets her revenge anytime soon.

You can enter DDP's "Positively Unstoppable" challenge here.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh