RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently disclosed that she broke down following her match against Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel.

The two stars collided in a Last Woman Standing match at the premium live event for the coveted RAW Women's Championship. The bout involved tables, chairs, a golf cart, and a ladder. The EST of WWE trapped The Role Model under the bottom turnbuckle while on a ladder to win the match and retain the title.

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair stated that she was emotional after the match.

"A lot of times, I feel like I’m on autopilot where I’m just pushing through and trying to get to what’s next and you really have to stop and reflect on what’s happening and how big moments are and that actually happened to me after the match in Saudi Arabia."

The EST added that she got to soak in the moment following her victory.

"I got backstage and just, I broke down and a lot of people were coming up to me like, ‘Oh my God, are you okay?’ And I’m like, ‘No, they’re happy tears, it’s good tears’ because everything happens so fast and you really have to soak in the moments and realize how big the moments are," said Belair. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Bianca Belair wants to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

The EST of WWE has held the RAW Women's Championship since dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in April. Prior to Rhea Ripley's injury, she was scheduled to challenge for the title at Money in the Bank.

Bianca Belair stated that facing The Eradicator at The Show of Shows is a dream match of hers.

"I always considered Rhea Ripley and I a WrestleMania match, a feud that can go down in history as one of the best feuds that women have had. I would love to have a WrestleMania match with Rhea. That’s a dream match of mine," said Belair.

Bianca Belair is scheduled to team up with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another undisclosed star in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The team will take on Damage CTRL, led by Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

It remains to be seen whether a feud between the EST and Rhea Ripley is in the works for WrestleMania.

