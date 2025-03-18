Bianca Belair is all "Business" after major change to her WrestleMania 41 title match

Bianca Belair has been showing an edge since her world turned upside down. Amid Jade Cargill and Naomi's drama on SmackDown, fans have arrived at conjectures regarding The EST's involvement in it. To make matters worse, she may have to share her WrestleMania 41 spot with Rhea Ripley after what happened on last night's RAW.

During Monday's contract signing, the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber found herself yet again in a confrontation with Rhea Ripley. When IYO SKY intervened, Belair shoved her. Ripley then hit a powerbomb on the Women's World Champion over a fallen EST. She then signed the contract.

Taking to X/Twitter, Bianca Belair claimed she is all "Business" now. She also reminded that she earned her spot as the headliner of WrestleMania 41.

"When I was just humble they ain’t appreciate it. Time to stand on Business. Cause you keep tryna play with an Elimination Chamber Winner," The EST wrote.

IYO SKY and Bianca Belair stole the show in Puerto Rico two years ago, which put SKY on the map. She then became the 2023 Money in the Bank winner. The Genius of the Sky cashed in on Belair at SummerSlam that year.

Their story heading into WrestleMania 41 is a fitting chapter, but one that Rhea Ripley seems hell-bent on crashing.

Rhea Ripley wants Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania; IYO SKY will not be disrespected

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have openly admitted they are each other's dream opponents at WrestleMania. This seemed like the direction WWE was taking until IYO SKY upset Ripley the night after Elimination Chamber.

On RAW Recap after this week's show in Brussels, Belgium, The Eradicator brought up her loss to SKY, blaming Belair for the latter's involvement:

"I'm so sick and tired of people overstepping into my business. It's not your time yet. You shouldn't have been out there. It was my time, and it's IYO's time. You should've sat backstage, watched the TV like everyone else, waited for an outcome and then make your appearance and then get your 15 minutes of fame and you can come out and confront the winner, confront the challenger. Confront who you're gonna stand across the ring from at WrestleMania. That's when you come out. You don't sit out there clapping and being a little cheerleader," Ripley said.

Despite Ripley signing the contract, she was not officially added to the WrestleMania 41 headliner. However, it looks like fans are getting a Triple Threat Match after all.

