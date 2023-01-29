Bianca Belair has commented on her upcoming match against Alexa Bliss and whether she thinks Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy could get involved in the bout.

The two female stars are set to collide at the Royal Rumble for the coveted RAW Women's Championship. Several weeks ago on the red brand, The Goddess was confronted by Uncle Howdy, and the latter made his appearance again during a brawl between her and The EST of WWE.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Bianca Belair shared that there’s a fair amount of uncertainty heading into the match, as she could end up getting outnumbered during her title defense.

“I think there’s a lot of built up frustration with Alexa. We see something happening inside of her, mentally, physically, and it’s gonna be rough. Alexa, she’s a former champion herself and just stepping in to the ring with her alone, it’s gonna be rough. But now I have to add onto the fact that, like, is she gonna bring Bray Wyatt? Is she gonna bring Uncle Howdy? Is she gonna bring the puppets? Am I actually in the 30 Women’s Royal Rumble without being in it? It’s gonna be exciting, but I feel like I just got this [Raw Women’s Championship] and I’m not looking to let go any time soon," said Belair.

Bianca Belair on recreating the popular fight scene from Scary Movie 3 with Alexa Bliss

During The EST of WWE's match against Little Miss Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship on the red brand, fans noticed that the two stars recreated the fight scene between Brenda (Regina Hall) and a monster.

Bianca Belair revealed what led to them doing it in their match.

“We always wanna make sure that we trend somewhere on Twitter [laughs]. But no, I’ve always loved Regina Hall. I’ve always been a fan of her. I just watched one of her recent movies, and I felt like I saw that clip and I’m like, this makes so much sense. And so, you know, we always try to incorporate fun things that the fans can get involved in and I think they appreciated it,” said Belair.

Bianca Belair has surpassed 300 days as RAW Women's Champion, and it'll be interesting to see whether she retains the title at the Royal Rumble.

