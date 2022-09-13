RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair comments on the importance of WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently detailed the importance of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

SInce the titles were introduced in 2019, they have not been the highlight of the company's women's division. The belts sometimes felt like an afterthought. This was solidified after Sasha Banks and Naomi relinquished the titles and walked out of the company on May 16.

When Triple H took over as the Head of Creative, a tournament to crown new champions began on RAW and SmackDown. The tournament was won by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, who defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in the finals.

In an interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic Wrestling before Clash at the Castle, The EST commented on the importance of the women's tag titles.

"It's very important. I'm just so proud and happy for Raquel [Gonzalez] and Aliyah to be representing our division as tag team champions. Every single woman that was in that tournament, they worked so hard for those titles. It's very important to have that representation because our women's division is so amazing, it's so extensive. We have so many talented women so to have them representing our division, I think we're on the right track," said Bianca Belair [h/t Cultaholic]

With rumors and reports now swirling that Sasha Banks and Naomi are on their way back to WWE, will the duo reclaim the titles they never lost?

Bianca Belair has "unfinished business" with a returning WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair has shared her thoughts about WWE's latest faction, Damage CTRL. The Bayley-led group also includes Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The Role Model was on the shelf for over a year before she made her return at SummerSlam, bringing with her Kai and SKY. The trio went face-to-face with Bianca and Becky Lynch before backing out.

Bianca Belair recently did an interview with Inside the Ropes, where she opened up about the history she has with the former NXT Women's Champion.

"SummerSlam for one was in my hometown, so it already felt special," said Belair. "It was so much history behind SummerSlam with the whole year-long build with Becky Lynch and I, and us trying to top our WrestleMania match was one thing. And afterwards I'm like 'okay we did it'. And then Bayley came out and I was like 'oh I heard the crowd, this is going to get good'." [From 00:50 to 01:14]

Bayley pinned Belair to win the six-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle, becoming the first person to pin the champ in 10 months. This indicates that there is a match between the two for the RAW Women's Championship around the corner.

