Bianca Belair has a daring response to her future challenger's warning

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 27, 2024 01:23 GMT
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair is a former RAW Women's Champion

Bianca Belair just responded to her next challenger on social media. This comes after she was warned by her next title challenger.

Shayna Baszler was a destructive force in WWE NXT. However, her time on the main roster has been different. She has been a part of multiple tag teams. She first teamed with Nia Jax several years ago and then formed another team with Ronda Rousey. Currently, Baszler has formed a union with Zoey Stark. Together, the two of them have been quite successful. They even won a Women's Tag Team Championship number one contendership match on WWE RAW last week.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Following the win, Belair took to social media to ask who is going to stop them. Baszler responded with a warning. Belair has since responded to The Queen of Spades and has dared her to live up to her threat.

"Whew chile… Y’all gonna keep tweeting me til I respond aye?! Come do it then. Y’all can do what everybody else tried… Outcome may be the same. You can [angry cursing emoji] around and find out OR you can just ask Candice & Indi."

Check out her tweet here:

Madusa was all praise for Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is one of the most athletically giften women in WWE history. She is also known for her incredible strength. Her personality and character have made her one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the roster and a WWE Hall of Famer was also all praise for her.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Madusa praised Belair, saying that she is a "really great package."

"Bianca Belair, as I said from the very beginning before she even made it to the main roster, I said this woman will be a star someday. Because I did my due dilligence on her and she is, I mean, attractive, gymnast, she can speak well, she is talented, she makes her own outfits. All of this stuff together is really a great package. She is beautiful, she's got a great homelife. And now they are really putting the time and money and a storyline behind her." [2:00 onwards]

youtube-cover

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark will pose the biggest threat to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's reign as champions so far when they clash.


