RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The two stars collided for the title on the red brand several weeks ago, but the bout ended via disqualification after The Goddess snapped and attacked the referee. She has seemingly reverted to her old supernatural character, which she portrayed alongside Bray Wyatt.

The EST of WWE was forced to miss RAW last week after Alexa Bliss busted her open by sending her crashing into the steel steps multiple times. Little Miss Bliss was involved in a segment with Uncle Howdy last week.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Bianca Belair made her return and called out Alexa Bliss. She asked her whether she wants to beat 29 other women in the Royal Rumble match to earn an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship or face her for the title instead in a singles match at the event.

Alexa Bliss accepted, and the bout was made official for the premium live event. The two stars then started brawling at ringside and in the crowd.

Belair was about to hit Bliss with the KOD through a set of chairs, but she was distracted by an appearance from Uncle Howdy, who entered from the fans' exit area. Alexa Bliss capitalized by hitting her with a DDT on the floor.

