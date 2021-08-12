Bianca Belair weighs in on her match against Sasha Banks at Summerslam

Reigning Smackdown Women's champion Bianca Belair spoke to Miguel Perez from Planeta Wrestling about her upcoming title defense against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam.

The two had a great match earlier this year at Wrestlemania and are now set for a rematch:

"I think we're just going to go out there and do what we know we are capable of doing. I think that's what we did at Wrestlemania and we showed the world that we can go out there and put on great matches and have the best main event of Wrestlemania and you know I think that she's so passionate about what she does, and I am so passionate about what I do and when you blend those two together, you make magic with each other naturally," Bianca Belair said.

After a several month absence, Banks made her return to SmackDown a couple of weeks back. She saved Belair from a beatdown at the hands of Carmella and Zelina Vega. Later that night, Banks and Belair teamed up to defeat Carmella and Vega in a tag team match. After the bout, The Boss turned on Belair and made her intentions clear that she returned to win her title back.

"We have a history from WrestleMania that's now being brought into this, so it's already more history there, there's already more passion there from both of us. It's a little bit of a different side from both of us. So I think we're just going to go out there and not really change anything, just do what we always do, show up and show out," Belair explained.

You can watch the full video below:

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair was only the second women's Wrestlemania main-event in WWE history

Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble match earlier this year to earn the right to challenge for the title at Wrestlemania. She chose to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship and was able to defeat her. Their match closed out Night 1 of Wrestlemania 37.

The two women later won the ESPY award for 'WWE Moment of the Year'.

Are you excited for the Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair rematch? Will Bianca retain or will Sasha regain her title back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and a link back to the source.

Edited by Jack Cunningham