Bianca Belair discredits Charlotte Flair's title shot after seemingly massive botch on WWE SmackDown

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair wasn't too happy with the segment involving Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Adam Pearce unveiled the new WWE Women's Championship before Charlotte Flair came out to challenge the champion. However, now The EST believes that she doesn’t need to worry about the challenge following a major botch.

At first, Bianca Belair wasn’t too happy with how things unfolded as she wants a rematch for the title. The EST lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions not too long ago.

Belair took her case to Adam Pearce, who claimed that he would sort things out soon. However, it now looks like things don’t need to be sorted as Charlotte Flair may have just challenged for a retired championship.

The EST shared a video on her official Twitter handle in which Charlotte Flair could be seen pointing at the RAW Women’s Title while challenging Asuka. The title has already been retired by the company, and the new WWE Women’s Championship has taken its place instead.

Belair hilariously tweeted that she doesn’t need to worry about her title shot now that Flair has challenged for the wrong championship.

Asuka and Flair will now meet in a match for the WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown in three weeks. Fans can expect to see Bianca Belair interfere in the match to make it a Triple Threat contest at a Premium Live Event.

Konnan believes Bianca Belair is struggling on WWE SmackDown

The EST was once the top woman on the WWE women’s roster. However, her stocks have fallen in recent months as she hasn’t received the best bookings.

Pro wrestling legend Konnan believes that Triple H is not pushing Bianca Belair the way Vince McMahon used to. Speaking about the former RAW Women’s Champion on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, he said that the creative team has done an atrocious job with Belair.

"Natalya’s stale. They put Raquel and Shotzi together after they had Raquel with Liv Morgan … and then they had [her] with Aliyah. Becky [and] Trish [are] about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines. … But they’ve done an atrocious job, and it’s not Bianca’s fault. It’s creative’s fault, because she has become stale, you know? I wouldn’t mind her turning heel," he said.

It’s surprising how things have changed for Bianca Belair in 2023. Hopefully, a heel turn and a character change will help her get back to the top once again.

