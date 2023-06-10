"A storm is coming," "It's happening" - WWE fans infatuated by potential character change for top SmackDown star

WWE fans have seen a few stars turn heel this year, and former RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair could just be the latest addition to the list. The EST appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown, and fans think that she is about to turn heel soon.

Belair lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions Premium Live Event last month. She is looking for a rematch for the title after The Empress of Tomorrow cheated her way to a win.

This week’s SmackDown saw Adam Pearce unveil the new WWE Women's Championship before exchanging it with Asuka’s RAW Women’s Title. However, Charlotte Flair made her return to confront Asuka and send a warning to the champion.

Bianca Belair wasn’t too pleased with the segment and confronted Pearce to talk about her shot at the title. It now looks like The EST is running out of patience, and that could lead to a major change in her character.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle HEEL BIANCA IS DEFINITELY COMING AND I CAN'T WAIT #SmackDown HEEL BIANCA IS DEFINITELY COMING AND I CAN'T WAIT #SmackDown https://t.co/BT3gI1geaM

Fans took to Twitter to react to a potential heel turn for the former RAW Women’s Champion. Most fans believe that a change in character will likely be beneficial for her and add a new texture to the SmackDown women’s division.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

KY @KyFlintStone @CrispyWrestle The girls better watch out and stay clear of Hurricane Belair. A storm is coming. @CrispyWrestle The girls better watch out and stay clear of Hurricane Belair. A storm is coming.

Skullgnax @spyd3rbyt327



twitter.com/CrispyWrestle/… CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle HEEL BIANCA IS DEFINITELY COMING AND I CAN'T WAIT #SmackDown HEEL BIANCA IS DEFINITELY COMING AND I CAN'T WAIT #SmackDown https://t.co/BT3gI1geaM I honestly think she look way better with straight hair braided like that, and I want to see her as heel this time. Then I'd definitely stan bianca Bellaire. A new infatuation. Hope WWE pushes her big as heel and maybe even face Roman Reigns someday. I honestly think she look way better with straight hair braided like that, and I want to see her as heel this time. Then I'd definitely stan bianca Bellaire. A new infatuation. Hope WWE pushes her big as heel and maybe even face Roman Reigns someday. twitter.com/CrispyWrestle/…

BEAST @JBEAST045 @CrispyWrestle I think this could be great for her. @CrispyWrestle I think this could be great for her.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Bianca Belair will win the WWE Women's Championship before turning heel. It could lead to some great storylines on the blue brand involving the former champion.

Bianca Belair hasn’t had the best bookings under Triple H in WWE

The EST was once seen as the top female star on the main roster. She’s had a couple of memorable title reigns, but it looks like Triple H hasn’t been pushing her too much in recent months.

Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke about Belair’s bookings under The Game as compared to Vince McMahon on the Keepin' It 100 podcast. He said that the creative team has done an atrocious job with the former RAW Women’s Champion.

"Natalya’s stale. They put Raquel and Shotzi together after they had Raquel with Liv Morgan … and then they had [her] with Aliyah. Becky [and] Trish [are] about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines. … But they’ve done an atrocious job, and it’s not Bianca’s fault. It’s creative’s fault, because she has become stale, you know? I wouldn’t mind her turning heel," he said.

WWE @WWE WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH shares an incredibly emotional story about one of the young girls from Divas of Compton and how @BiancaBelairWWE and WWE came together to create an unforgettable moment. WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH shares an incredibly emotional story about one of the young girls from Divas of Compton and how @BiancaBelairWWE and WWE came together to create an unforgettable moment. ❤️ https://t.co/BMABXGkp2p

Konnan also said that he wouldn’t mind seeing the WWE star turn heel. The change in character could be beneficial for her as she has performed as a babyface on the main roster for some time.

Do you think Bianca Belair should turn heel on WWE SmackDown soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

