Triple H and WWE creative's booking of the women's division is "atrocious", says veteran

In a surprising turn of events, the head of WWE Creative, Triple H, has received some major criticisms for his handling of the women's division.

Since taking over the creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon in July 2022, The Game has received many plaudits for his booking.

However, whilst speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, pro wrestling legend Konnan took a shot at the women's roster and the division's current creative trajectory.

"Natalya’s stale. They put Raquel and Shotzi together after they had Raquel with Liv Morgan … and then they had [her] with Aliyah. Becky [and] Trish [are] about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines. … But they’ve done an atrocious job, and it’s not Bianca’s fault. It’s creative’s fault, because she has become stale, you know? I wouldn’t mind her turning heel." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

With the exception of top stars like Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Trish Stratus, it could be argued that many other female WWE stars have been left to creatively fend for themselves in recent months.

Former WWE writer blasts Triple H's recent creative decision

One star who has always thrived under the leadership of The King of Kings is Seth Rollins, with the WWE CCO recently handing The Visionary the new World Heavyweight title after he beat AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo looked back on a recent tag match that pitted Seth Rollins and AJ Styles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Following the match, Russo claimed that Triple H's admiration for Rollins puts other stars in a tough position.

"I'm putting Damian Priest over Seth Rollins," Russo said on Legion of RAW. "That's what I'm doing! The guys just won the title; it's a tag match. It's an absolute shocker. Now, you've got someplace to go. See, here's what's happening. Seth Rollins is a Triple H favorite, and that's how it's being booked. You know what, bro? That's not best for business." [1:17:50 – 1:18:30] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full video below:

Seth Rollins' star power was further elevated at the expense of Damian Priest this past Monday on RAW as he defeated him to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Has WWE improved under Triple H's creative leadership? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

