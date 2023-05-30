Triple H protecting his favorite WWE star from getting pinned is a big problem, says veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins deservedly became the World Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia, and all eyes are on how WWE will book the title's first reign. Rollins competed in a tag team main event on RAW, and Vince Russo felt Damian Priest should have been allowed to pin the Visionary.

AJ Styles, a SmackDown superstar, appeared on the red brand to congratulate his Night of Champions rival before The Judgment Day interrupted their segment. The angle led to the night's main event being confirmed, featuring the dream team of Styles and Rollins against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The show-closing match ended with Rollins pinning Priest after a stomp, but Russo felt WWE missed a golden opportunity to make The Archer of Infamy look like a big deal. The former WWE writer stated that Damian should have gone over Seth Rollins in the tag team match, which would have been a shocker, but also enabled a world title program between the two superstars.

Vince then spoke about Triple H's favorites not being pinned and explained why it was not good for WWE:

"I'm putting Damian Priest over Seth Rollins," Russo said on Legion of RAW. "That's what I'm doing! The guys just won the title; it's a tag match. It's an absolute shocker. Now, you've got someplace to go. See, here's what's happening. Seth Rollins is a Triple H favorite, and that's how it's being booked. You know what, bro? That's not best for business." [1:17:50 – 1:18:30]

Vince Russo has a warning to Triple H's WWE regarding how they're treating Damian Priest

Backlash 2023 was a monumental night for the Judgment Day member, as despite losing to Bad Bunny, he was recognized for making the Puerto Rican rapper look great in his first singles match.

While Priest reportedly gained a lot of praise backstage, wins and losses eventually matter, and he's thus far been on the wrong end of matches far too often.

Vince Russo was a massive admirer of the 40-year-old star. He noted that if WWE doesn't book him to secure a few significant victories, Damian Priest will be back struggling in the company's overcrowded mid-card picture.

"You've got a guy like Damian Priest that looks like a freaking stud. You just had Bad Bunny beat the dude. Let him go over here in the tag match," Russo added. "Let him have that win over Seth, bro. If they don't do something with Damian Priest soon, he is just going to fall right into the middle of the pack, and that's all he's ever going to be." [1:18:31 - 1:19:40]

