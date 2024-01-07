Bianca Belair drops latest photoshoot and makes bold prediction ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair declared her entry in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. Belair is the fifth woman to do so, and The EST of WWE has made it clear that her eyes are fixed on WrestleMania 40.

In a recent social media post, Belair dropped her latest photoshoot and explained that while she cannot change history, she is determined to create some. Stating that she's determined to be the first woman to win the Women's Royal Rumble twice.

"You can’t rewrite history, but I’m about to recreate it...Royal Rumble 2024...2x." - said Bianca Belair on Instagram

Belair made her first 2024 appearance on WWE TV by crashing Damage CTRL's celebration of IYO SKY's victory over Michin.

Can Bianca Belair make history at the WWE Royal Rumble?

As noted earlier, Bianca Belair is determined to become the first woman to win the Women's Royal Rumble two times. If Belair can outlast the 29 other competitors in the bout, Belair would be the 10th WWE Superstar in history to win the match multiple times.

Belair won her first Royal Rumble in 2021, entering at number #3 and eliminating Rhea Ripley for the win. The EST would head to WrestleMania 37 and defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night 1.

Currently, Bianca Belair is tied with Shayna Baszler for the most eliminations in a single rumble, with eight. In addition, Belair has the second most cumulative time in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

At the same event on January 27th, Belair isn't the only person who can make Royal Rumble history. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is also attempting to become a two-time Royal Rumble winner following his win last year.

Speaking of which, if Rhodes were to win the Men's Rumble, he'd also become the fourth man in WWE history to win the match back-to-back. Joining the ranks of Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

