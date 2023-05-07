"Bianca Belair is having her 'ECW John Cena' moment tonight" - Fans react to champion getting massive boos following support for opponent at Backlash

Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship tonight at WWE Backlash. However, fans were hostile towards her and had massive support for the challenger IYO SKY. Following this, fans on Twitter reacted to the surprising reaction for Belair in Puerto Rico.

Before the match started, the fans in Puerto Rico were firmly behind the Damage CTRL member. It was evident on the face of the EST of WWE that she did everything to put her opponent over tonight.

IYO SKY charged at the champ, who sidestepped her. Then Belair had The Genius of the Sky in place for her finisher, but the latter rolled through and hit a double stomp. The RAW Women's Champion delivered an incredible one-armed military press to IYO SKY. Belair then sent SKY crashing face-first into the middle of the ring.

Later, the Damage CTRL member went for a hurricanrana in the corner, but Belair reversed it into a powerbomb off the top rope. The fans erupted as SKY kicked out at two. Bayley and Dakota Kai came out at the ringside, and the former distracted the referee while Kai hit Belair with a boot to the face.

Finally, IYO went for a moonsault, but Bianca rolled out of the way and delivered the KOD to retain the title. Though the EST of WWE won the contest, she was sent back with massive boos as her opponent impressed.

Following the bout, Twitter erupted in a frenzy to react to the hostile reaction for the EST. Some fans claimed that Belair had John Cena's ECW moment from 2005. John Cena was heavily booed and received a lot of heat at One Night Stand by the ECW crowd.

Meanwhile, some fans cherished IYO SKY's performance and anticipated that on an upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, she would turn babyface.

Bianca Belair's illustrious WWE career has gained another accolade, as the EST is now the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion.

Tonight's win marked the 399th day since Belair won the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Bianca Belair has officially surpassed Lynch's previous reign of 398 days.

Belair has defended her championship in events against Carmella, Lynch, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss since winning the title. Bianca Belair's team also won at Survivor Series: WarGames 2022. It remains to be seen what is next for the EST.

