"It's even more challenging now" - Bianca Belair on facing Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair says that facing Bayley now is a much bigger challenge for her compared to their previous feud.

The EST of WWE and The Role Model will make history when they collide for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. This will be the first-ever one-on-one women's ladder match on the main roster.

Speaking to ProSieben MAXX in a recent interview, Bianca Belair spoke about feuding with Bayley before her injury and compared it to their current feud for the RAW Women's Title.

She said it's more challenging to face Bayley as she is more dangerous now as she has IYO and Dakota on her side.

"Bayley and I have unfinished business... She was the first Four Horsewomen that I actually got to pin, and it was very challenging to get to that point. So fast forward, she got injured, a year and a half later she's back and she's back with a vengeance so, there's no one more dangerous that a person coming back with a chip on their shoulder, and that's where Bayley is right now. Now she has IYO and Dakota at her side, so I feel like it's even more challenging now than it was then, even though I was able to overcome her almost a year ago," said Bianca Belair. (3:26-4:15)

Bianca Belair reflects on her contract signing segment with Bayley on RAW

On the latest episode of the red band, the two stars had a contract signing to make their match at Extreme Rules official.

The Role Model compared herself to the RAW Women's Champion in terms of looks and accomplishments during her promo.

Bianca Belair said it's Bayley's fault for what she's going through now, and she shouldn't blame the WWE Universe for it.

"I think Bayley is going through more of a personal journey, personal battle with herself and she's somehow had it blended with taking it out on me and thinking that has something to do with me. Bayley went to almost comparing herself to me, saying that she used to be me and it's the fans' fault that her career has crumbled. It's no one's fault other than Bayley's. The thing is that Bayley's career never crumbled, she got injured, and I think that she's getting in her own way." (4:57-5:33)

Unlike their last match and feud, things will be different this time, as IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka and Alexa Bliss could interfere in the bout. We may see the crowning of a new champion at the event.

Do you think Bayley will dethrone Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments!

