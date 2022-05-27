"It was to take revenge for what happened" - Bianca Belair on defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair recently reflected on her victory over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last month.

The EST of WWE defeated Big Time Becks at the event to capture her first RAW Women's Championship. She finally got her redemption after what transpired at SummerSlam last year. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Becky squashed Belair in less than 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In a recent interview with VL Media, Bianca Belair commented on what it felt like to walk out of WrestleMania with a title for the second time in a row.

"I still don't realize what happened. It's crazy to think that I became champion at Wrestlemania two years in a row. This story of redemption has closed the loop. At the time, it was to take revenge for what happened at Summerslam last year. Becky Lynch took my title there in front of my family and friends and I wanted it back. But when you think about it, it's more of a story about myself than a story of redemption around Becky Lynch," said Belair.

Bianca Belair describes what it's like to work with Becky Lynch

Big Time Becks is arguably one of the biggest stars in the entire industry right now, and she's a great storyteller. The two women told an enthralling story in the ring at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the same interview, Bianca opened up about working with Becky Lynch in WWE.

"Working with Becky Lynch is fantastic. She is a formidable competitor. In the ring, she is one of the best narrators of the promotion. When you look back at the Wrestlemania match and dwell on your facial expressions, you can really feel your emotions. She carried this storyline on her shoulders from August until WrestleMania."

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair aren't done feuding, as they're currently set to collide at WWE Hell in a Cell in a triple threat match. Asuka will be the third competitor in the bout, with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

It remains to be seen who will walk out of Hell in a Cell as the RAW Women's Champion.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha