×
Create
Notifications

"It was to take revenge for what happened" - Bianca Belair on defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair dethroned Becky Lynch at WrestleMania
Bianca Belair dethroned Becky Lynch at WrestleMania
reaction-emoji
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 27, 2022 09:42 AM IST
News

Bianca Belair recently reflected on her victory over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last month.

The EST of WWE defeated Big Time Becks at the event to capture her first RAW Women's Championship. She finally got her redemption after what transpired at SummerSlam last year. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, Becky squashed Belair in less than 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In a recent interview with VL Media, Bianca Belair commented on what it felt like to walk out of WrestleMania with a title for the second time in a row.

"I still don't realize what happened. It's crazy to think that I became champion at Wrestlemania two years in a row. This story of redemption has closed the loop. At the time, it was to take revenge for what happened at Summerslam last year. Becky Lynch took my title there in front of my family and friends and I wanted it back. But when you think about it, it's more of a story about myself than a story of redemption around Becky Lynch," said Belair.
REDEMPTION.#ANDNEW#ESTofWWE#wrESTleMania https://t.co/QFKAM9jr8u

Bianca Belair describes what it's like to work with Becky Lynch

Big Time Becks is arguably one of the biggest stars in the entire industry right now, and she's a great storyteller. The two women told an enthralling story in the ring at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the same interview, Bianca opened up about working with Becky Lynch in WWE.

"Working with Becky Lynch is fantastic. She is a formidable competitor. In the ring, she is one of the best narrators of the promotion. When you look back at the Wrestlemania match and dwell on your facial expressions, you can really feel your emotions. She carried this storyline on her shoulders from August until WrestleMania."
Big Time Becks just punched her ticket to the #WWERaw #WomensTitle Match at #HIAC!wwe.com/shows/hellinac… https://t.co/puz1CeZRqo
Also Read Article Continues below

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair aren't done feuding, as they're currently set to collide at WWE Hell in a Cell in a triple threat match. Asuka will be the third competitor in the bout, with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

It remains to be seen who will walk out of Hell in a Cell as the RAW Women's Champion.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

Edited by Debottam Saha
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी