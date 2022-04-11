"That was the goal" – Bianca Belair opens up about facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair commented on facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 Saturday, describing it as an amazing night.

The EST of WWE dethroned Big Time Becks to capture the coveted RAW Women's Championship. After her shocking title loss to Lynch at SummerSlam last year, Belair finally got redemption.

During her recent appearance on Complex's Unsanctioned show, Bianca said her goal was to have the night's best match at WrestleMania Saturday:

"That was the goal. It was an amazing night. For me, being in Dallas, because it was special to me because the first — when 'Mania was in Dallas last time, that was the year that I started in WWE, so I actually missed that WrestleMania so, it felt like it was full circle and it was the biggest crowd I had ever performed in front of so, to be in the ring with Becky Lynch who is amazing and to just make history again, you know? It was the only time that the only two women who main evented WrestleMania going head-to-head with each other so, of course we had to bring main event energy to WrestleMania." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Who will be the first to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship?

With WrestleMania now in the rearview mirror, Bianca Belair will have to focus on her next challenge. WrestleMania Backlash is only a few weeks away, and it's currently unknown who will take on Belair at the upcoming premium live event.

Becky Lynch could ask for a rematch, or perhaps Bayley or Asuka will return to face The EST of WWE. It could also be Alexa Bliss, who last appeared at Elimination Chamber 2022. Whoever it might be, we're guaranteed to have a good match.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh