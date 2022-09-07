Bianca Belair gives her honest thoughts on newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke about WWE's decision to bring back the longly vacated Women's Tag Team titles.

With former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi dropping their belts in May 2022, WWE has only recently crowned new title holders in the form of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez, after the pair won the tournament that saw them win the championships on RAW.

Speaking to Cultaholic, the EST of WWE gave her thoughts on the new Women's Tag Champs.

“It’s very important, you know I’m just so proud and happy for Raquel (Rodriguez) and Aliyah to be representing our division as Tag Team Champions. Every single woman that was in that tournament you know they worked so hard for those titles and so it’s very important to have that representation. Because our Women’s division is so amazing it’s so extensive, we have so many amazing women and so many talented women. I think we are on the right track.” [0:53 to 1:16]

Meanwhile, Aliyah and Raquel continued their great run of form this past Monday Night RAW after they successfully defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H in a non-title bout.

Former WWE writer on Bianca Belair's current on-screen persona

After winning back-to-back WrestleMania title victories in recent years, there is no doubt that the 33 year old is seen as one of the biggest stars in the company.

However, during the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo said that he feels Bianca Belair is being miscast in her current role on TV.

"She is miscasted like she was a babyface and they have her talking like a heel. Bro, the whole street talking, it's the, 'talk to the hand.' And I do think she's a star, she invests the money in the clothing, I agree with all of that, but I just hate the get-o-street, I hate that. Bro, she doesn't need that." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Bianca Belair's next challenge for her title looks to be in the form of multi-time Women's Champion Bayley, after the latter pinned the EST of WWE at the company's most recent Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle.

