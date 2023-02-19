RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has commented on Asuka winning the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Empress of Tomorrow collided with five other superstars inside the unforgiving structure for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The remaining competitors were Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Two superstars started the match while the rest were locked inside separate pods. During the bout, Asuka last eliminated Carmella via submission to emerge victorious. She will challenge The EST of WWE for the coveted title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the match, Bianca Belair took to Twitter to react to the win in a four-worded tweet. She wrote that she is ready for Asuka at WrestleMania 39.

"I’m ready for Asuka! #wrESTleMania," Bianca wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Will Asuka end Bianca Belair's historic title reign at WrestleMania 39?

The EST of WWE has held the RAW Women's Title since dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania last year. She's been champion for over 300 days and is approaching the one-year mark. She's the first black superstar in the history of the company to hold a world title for longer than 300 days.

Rhea Ripley, the winner of this year's Royal Rumble match, picked the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair as her opponent for The Show of Shows. The Eradictaor has never held that title before, and if she captures it, she'll become a Grand Slam Women's Champion.

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair will be an interesting match, as they're both top babyfaces in the company.

It'll be interesting to see what transpires at The Showcase of the Immortals this April.

Do you think Asuka will walk out of WWE WrestleMania as the new RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes