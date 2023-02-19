Create

Asuka wins women's Elimination Chamber and earns Raw Women's Title shot at WrestleMania Hollywood

By Joseph JG Galizia
Asuka and Bianca Belair will face off at WrestleMania 39 for the Raw Women's Championship

WWE Superstar Asuka is WrestleMania bound.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the women's chamber match at this evening's Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She was the last to enter the structure and immediately made her presence known by attacking every remaining competitor in the ring. That included Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Carmella.

She and Natalya teamed up and trapped Morgan in a submission combo that made the former SmackDown Women's Champion pass out. Carmella would take advantage of a distracted Natalya and nail the Queen of Harts with a superkick leading to her elimination. Raquel Rodriguez was the next eliminated, leaving Carmella and Asuka as the final two competitors.

The Princess of Staten Island nearly stole the match after surprising The Empress with a superkick. But the former undefeated champion fired right back and won the matchup with her signature submission.

As some expected, Asuka will now go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The two have met in title matchups in the past, but this will be their first encounter at the Showcase of the Immortals. WWE confirmed the matchup and are already posting about it on Twitter.

