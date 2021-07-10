Bianca Belair is "glad" to have stayed away from major rumored WWE match

Bianca Belair is currently one of WWE's biggest talents as the SmackDown Women's Champion. The popular star has reflected on her journey several times since she won the title at WrestleMania 37. Not too long ago, Belair spoke about a rumored stipulation match that hasn't happened for her yet.

Back in May, reports indicated that Bayley and Bianca Belair would fight in a hair vs. hair contest to culminate their WWE feud. That possibility didn't come to fruition. Moreover, Bayley is currently out of action due to an injury.

During a recent virtual meet-and-greet with pro-wrestling fan Mayur Dhwaj Singh, Bianca Belair said she wasn't too keen on the hair vs. hair match idea.

"I'm just glad that I got away from everybody talking about a hair vs. hair match (laughs)." Belair continued, "Everybody was talking about that for a while and I'm like, 'I don't wanna do a hair vs. hair match.'"

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair stated in an interview that participating in a hair vs. hair match was inevitable for her, although she didn't want to lose her braid.

Belair's hair is an integral part of her character. During a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year, she revealed the story behind using her braid as a unique weapon in WWE. You can read all about it HERE.

Who is Bianca Belair's next WWE challenger?

Belair and Bayley's Money in the Bank clash will no longer be happening. On the latest WWE SmackDown episode, onscreen official Sonya Deville revealed that Carmella is set to challenge the current women's champion instead.

Additionally, Bianca Belair and Carmella's title match will take place on next week's SmackDown, and not at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The Blue brand's tenure inside the ThunderDome is now officially over, as the next show on July 16 will kickstart WWE's return to a live touring schedule.

What do you think about Carmella's chances of defeating Bianca Belair in their upcoming clash? Sound off in the comments section below.

