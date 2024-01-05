Bianca Belair hails her former WrestleMania rival as the "GOAT" of WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently hailed her former WrestleMania rival as the "GOAT." The name in question is Becky Lynch.

Belair and Lynch have competed against each other several times during their WWE careers. However, the most memorable feud between the two superstars came when The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in 2022 to become the number one contender for the then RAW Women's Championship held by The Man. The duo faced each other on the Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, where Bianca emerged victorious to win the gold.

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram stories to do an "Ask me a question" session with the fans. One follower asked Belair how special she thought her match was against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

The EST wrote that it was a very special bout because of the emotions behind it and hailed The Man as the Greatest of All Time.

"Very. The entrance. The match. The emotions behind it. My opponent [Becky Lynch] @beckylynchwwe is the GOAT," Bianca Belair shared.

You can check out a screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Belair's Instagram story.

A WWE Hall of Famer wants Bianca Belair to face Jade Cargill

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that he believes a feud between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could be huge as both stars are popular among the fans.

"We're not saying that's, you know, we didn't have the right answer there, you know what I mean, I certainly agree with you. Jade's certainly going to be a big star there, but Bianca Belair has certainly proved herself; she is known now to the fans just like Jade, you know, and I would like to see the combination of those two together, man. You would have something there now," Teddy Long said.

The fans want to see the former AEW TBS Champion's first feud with The EST. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Jade's future remains to be seen.

Do you want Jade Cargill to feud with Bianca Belair?